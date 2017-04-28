KARE 11 Investigates: State officials failed to stop double billing

Share This Story

Records obtained by KARE 11 show state officials were warned about – but failed to stop – double billing that may have cost Minnesota taxpayers nearly three-quarters of a million dollars.

KARE 11’s investigation has already sparked a criminal investigation as authorities try to determine why taxpayers were overcharged for equipment that was supposed to be standard on police vehicles purchased under terms of a master state contract.

The overcharges continued for years despite warnings from a whistleblower and a local police department.

Finding examples of overcharges

Across Minnesota law enforcement agencies are checking their fleet of patrol vehicles looking to see if they got what the paid for. Or if they were charged twice for options that should have been standard.

“On this one we paid double,” said Maplewood Police Chief Paul Schnell as he inspected one of his department’s police cruisers.

Maplewood Police Chief Paul Schnell and reporter AJ Lagoe. Credit: Gary Knox





A master purchasing contract negotiated by the state and used by local police departments requires that certain items “must be” included in the base price. They include spotlights, engine heaters, and heated mirrors.

But a KARE 11 review of invoices from police and sheriff’s agencies – from Rochester to St. Paul to Bemidji – found examples of double billing at every one of the 20 departments we checked.

The bills came from Nelson Auto Center in Fergus Falls, which was awarded the state contract for certain police vehicles.

After KARE 11 began investigating, Nelson Auto fired its Fleet Services Manager Gerry Worner, claiming he “took 100% responsibility.”

Former Nelson Auto Fleet Manager Gerry Worner and reporter AJ Lagoe. Credit: Gary Knox, KARE 11

Last week, KARE 11 reporter A. J. Lagoe tried to question Worner when he answered the door at his riverfront home.

Lagoe: “This was going on a long time. Were you intentionally trying to rip off police departments?”

Worner: “No comment.”

KARE 11 has identified double billing on police vehicles as far back as 2013. What’s more, the overcharges continued despite warnings that taxpayers were being overcharged.

Whistleblower’s warning

“It’s pretty simple,” says Steve Kleiber, pointing to the state purchasing contract. “This is what we provide. Here’s the price. And they weren’t doing it.”

Kleiber has both a law enforcement and vehicle purchasing background. He says he stumbled across the double billing back in 2015.

Steve Kleiber found the double billing discrepancy for St. Paul Police. Credit: Gary Knox, KARE 11

He took his findings to the St. Paul Police Department. Records obtained by KARE 11 show St. Paul officials then reached out to the Minnesota Department of Administration, the state agency responsible for the police vehicle contract.

“It has been brought to our attention that the pricing that has been charged by Nelson Auto may have been incorrect….for years 2013, 2014, and 2015,” a St. Paul city employee wrote to the state in April, 2015.

St. Paul demanded a refund from Nelson Auto, and got a check for $13,184.

Kleiber says he knew that most police departments in Minnesota also buy their vehicles using the same state contract with Nelson Auto. So, he says he also took what he uncovered to the Department of Administration.

In an interview with KARE 11 reporter A.J. Lagoe, Kleiber claimed state officials apparently turned a blind eye to the over billing problem.

Lagoe: “What was done?

Kleiber: “Nothing was done to make sure the cities and counties that were overcharged got their money back.”

Records show the Department of Administration did do one thing. Buried on page six of the contract they put a small warning to buyers to double check for double billing.

But there were no audits, no accountability and no further refunds to tax payers.



“I took it to the people who I thought should deal with it and address the problem. And basically, nothing has happened,” Kleiber said.

After waiting nearly two years for the state to do something, Kleiber contacted KARE 11. He says he provided the same information he had already shared with state officials.

Uncovering state records

Based on Kleiber’s tip, KARE 11 filed public records requests for purchasing records from 20 police and sheriff’s departments – large and small – across Minnesota.

We discovered every one of them had been double billed.

“If the state knew about it, they certainly should have relayed that information on to the agencies purchasing off those contracts,” said South St Paul’s police Chief William Messerich. His department was one of the agencies overcharged.

South St Paul Police Chief William Messerich. Credit: Gary Knox, KARE 11

But that didn’t happen.

Instead of alerting local officials about overcharges and seeking refunds, the state continued to renew their contract with Nelson Auto Center.

And records show Nelson Auto continued to double bill taxpayers.

Nelson Auto. Credit: Gary Knox, KARE 11

Brent Nelson, the owner of Nelson Auto, confirmed that the BCA has launched an investigation. Nelson declined an on-camera interview pending the outcome.



But he told KARE 11 his dealership launched “a full internal audit.” To date, he said the dealership has “identified about $700,000 in improper billing.”

Nelson Auto also recently sent a letter to police agencies statewide promising at the completion of their internal review they will promptly issue appropriate refunds.

Meanwhile, questions remain about why state officials who administer the police purchasing contract didn’t act aggressively to protect taxpayers.

KARE 11 repeatedly requested interviews with the Department of Administration to ask why they failed to stop this double billing when they first learned about it.

Minnesota Department of Administration. Credit: Gary Knox, KARE 11

They refused, citing the ongoing law enforcement investigation launched after KARE 11 started asking questions.

In a written statement Curtis Yoakum, Assistant Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Administration, cited the department’s “limited compliance staff.”

The statement said the department has “requested funding to upgrade to a modern, secure eProcurement system” in order to “allow the state to automate system checks to ensure correct prices are charged by vendors.”

The man who originally tried to blow the whistle on overcharges thinks the state should have done more.

“This has been eating at you?” asked A. J. Lagoe.



“Yes,” replied Steve Kleiber. “Because it is not right.”

