KARE 11's 'Invisible Wounds' earns George Polk Award

KARE 11’s “Invisible Wounds” is being honored for Television Reporting in the 68th annual George Polk Awards in Journalism. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - KARE 11 has earned one of the nation’s most prestigious journalism awards.

KARE 11’s “Invisible Wounds” is being honored for Television Reporting in the 68th annual George Polk Awards in Journalism.

The two-year investigation by reporter A.J. Lagoe, producer Steve Eckert and photojournalist Gary Knox uncovered evidence that the VA was using unqualified doctors to diagnose veterans with traumatic brain injuries, often denying them treatment and benefits.

In the wake of KARE 11’s reports, the VA has offered new exams to nearly 25,000 veterans nationwide.

The Polk Awards were established in 1949 by Long Island University to honor special achievement in journalism. Other winners this year include David Fahrenthold of the Washington Post for Political Reporting and “The Panama Papers” project by The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists for Business Reporting.

You can watch the latest update on KARE 11’s investigation “Invisible Wounds: Treatment and Reform” here.

(© 2017 KARE)