State vendor stripped of police car contract after a KARE 11 Investigation

Minnesota officials have stripped a state vendor of a $15 million-a-year contract to sell Ford SUVs to law enforcement agencies and instituted new fraud prevention policies following KARE 11's Double Billing the Badge investigation. http://kare11.tv/2zulj

KARE 6:06 PM. CST November 08, 2017

