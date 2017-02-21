'That's not justice!' Lawmaker calls for restitution reform

State Representative John Lesch ( DFL- St. Paul) is calling for changes in the way officials handle court ordered restitution payments. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn – A Minnesota lawmaker is calling for changes in the way officials handle court ordered restitution payments.

A KARE 11 Investigation discovered Minnesota crime victims do not always receive their court-ordered restitution even when the criminal pays it.

Records obtained by KARE 11 reveal that over a three-year period, more than a $1 million in restitution collected from convicted con-artists, sex offenders and other criminals failed to reach the money’s rightful owners because officials made little or no effort to find them.

“That’s not justice!” State Representative John Lesch (DFL- St. Paul) said after reviewing KARE 11’s findings.

Rep. Lesch says officials should be doing more to make sure crime victims receive what is owed to them.

“So if this is not happening, everyone should be throwing their hands up and be outraged about it,” the

defense attorney and former prosecutor added.

Crime victim Kerry Townsend of Stillwater is an example of the problem. Until KARE 11 contacted him, Townsend says he didn’t know the government had collected nearly $1,000 of the restitution he is owed.

He wonders why local and state officials didn’t find him.

“What are you doing?” he asked. “You’re not looking; you’re keeping the money!”

Townsend owned a temporary help agency for 19 years.

Court records detail an elaborate scam back in 2005 by the woman in charge of his payroll. She listed her boyfriend on invoices and cashed fraudulent checks totaling more than $32,000.

The thief was caught, convicted and ordered to pay restitution. Meanwhile, Townsend had to close his business in 2013 due to health issues.

Townsend says he would love to collect the restitution he’s owed. “It could be life changing,” he added.

Turns out, nearly a thousand dollars in restitution has been paid in Townsend’s case. But Hennepin County apparently couldn’t find him.

“Are you a hard man to find?” KARE 11 Investigative Reporter A.J. Lagoe asked Townsend.

“No, I’m on LinkedIn, Facebook,” responded an exasperated Townsend. “It took you I don’t know how much time, but you were able to find me.”

KARE 11’s investigation also found that it’s not that Hennepin County tried and failed to find him. It failed to even try.

Here’s how the system works in counties all across Minnesota. When a defendant pays court ordered restitution, a check is mailed to the victim’s last known address. If that mail bounces back, it’s marked as unclaimed. No one really tries to find the victim.

KARE 11 analyzed state records and found for a three-year period, 2013 to 2015, unclaimed restitution in Minnesota totaled $1,156,983.

Rep. Lesch says that’s unacceptable.

“If there are defendants that are being made to pay this restitution and the victim isn’t getting it, it defeats the entire purpose of the law,” he told KARE 11.

Under state statute, the counties keep the unclaimed restitution cash for three years, then are required to turn it over to Minnesota’s Crime Victim’s Reparations Board (CVRB) which is overseen by the Office of Justice Programs.

But the CVRB does not look for victims either. It fails to perform even a perfunctory search for the rightful owners of the unclaimed restitution.

In the board’s 2015 report to the Legislature, they touted their “Increased Collections” labeling it a “tremendous outcome.”

But read down a little further in the report and you find the increased collections are not from criminal defendants paying back restitution at a higher rate, it was “due to a large increase in amounts of unclaimed monies received from the counties.”

“That’s not a tremendous outcome!” Rep. Lesch said when KARE 11 Investigative Reporter A.J. Lagoe read him the quote from the report.

“That’s wrong,” he added. “The Crime Victims Reparations Board should not be taking money, accepting money that is supposed to go to someone else without at least some kind of cursory search or determination as to whether that person is out there.”

Calling it a common sense, reasonable provision, Lesch said he will look into legislation that requires state officials to conduct an actual search to try to find crime victims.

“The benefit we get out of this is knowing that victims are actually being compensated for the crimes they suffered,” said Lesch. “And that in and of itself is worthwhile.”

