VA, Congress spar over bonus cuts

Department of Veterans Affairs (Photo: KARE 11)

WASHINGTON - A sparring match is underway in the nation’s capital this week between members of Congress and VA executives over a law that redirects money from VA employee bonuses to a program designed to help veterans battling opioid addictions.

The law in question, called the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act of 2016 and cosponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), passed both chambers of Congress and was signed by President Obama back in July.

It will result in about a 30% cut in VA employee bonuses this fiscal year.

Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Sloan Gibson asked House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Jeff Miller (R-FL) to repeal the cuts, calling them “counter-productive” restrictions. Gibson argued that cutting bonuses now would penalize recently recruited employees “for actions that happened well before their arrival.”

Miller rebutted Gibson in a letter and statement.

“Clearly, the judgment of VA leaders is clouded by their continual obsession with cash bonuses, awards and incentives for employees even in the face of the ongoing scandals plaguing the agency,” Miller wrote.

He added, “Imagine how much better off the department and our veterans would be if VA leaders spent more time focused on fixing the agency’s many problems rather than appeasing bureaucrats and union bosses.”

The VA’s bonus system has been under fire since 2014 when the wait time scandals first came to light. Since then, according to data obtained by KARE 11, the total amount paid out has increased by 24%. In fiscal year 2015, the VA awarded $177 million in tax-payer funded bonuses.

Department of Veterans Affairs bonuses in Minnesota. (Photo: KARE 11)

In Minnesota, 3,749 VA employees were paid a total of $3,670,143 in bonuses. That is up from $2.8 million the previous year.

KARE 11’s analysis shows the average worker in Minnesota, such as a nurse, received just a $961 bonus. However, top executives received more.

Records show Minneapolis Medical Center Director Patrick Kelly received $10,890.

Janet Murphy, who oversees a multi-state VA region out of the Twin Cities, was paid $12,831 in extra cash.

A national review of the bonus data by USA Today found some bonuses going to employees at the very heart of the VA scandals. They include Dr. Darren Deering, who was fired as chief of staff of the Phoenix VA in June for what the VA said was "negligent performance of duties and failure to provide effective oversight." But just four months before he was paid a $5,000 bonus.

Jack Hetrick, formerly the top VA official in Ohio, retired after receiving a notice of pending removal in February 2016. But just one month earlier he received a $12,705 bonus.

The VA maintains it needs bonuses and incentives to recruit and maintain the best employees.