Is marijuana in candy a real concern this Halloween?

Before you send your kids out for Halloween, warn them about the dangers they could encounter. Wear reflective clothing, carry a flashlight, look both ways before crossing the street and it is never ag ood idea to go into someone's house.

The other concern this year is to be on the lookout for people slipping kids marijuana-laced candy. It is always a good idea to remind your kids to have an adult inspect all candy before eating it.

Some states have issued a warning about medical marijuana edibles that look like candy. At Encanto Greens Dispensary, there are several medical marijuana edible options that look like treats.

“You probably can’t tell the difference between medicated gummy bears and the regular ones if you put them side by side,” said Encanto Greens owner Bill Brothers.

All the edibles sold at his store are manufactured someone else and sold locally. The packaging does list marijuana on it but it is often small and the box or wrapping looks like a candy wrapper.

“I think there is an opportunity to improve the labeling of medical marijuana, especially in edibles,” said Brothers.

But is there significant physical danger if your child were to ingest marijuana found in cookies or gummy bears?

“We have never seen a case of a child (dying) on medical marijuana,” said Brothers.

The side effects include nausea, an increased heart rate, hallucinations and shortness of breath. The biggest concern is how they react and behave if they eat too much and become high. Their decision making could be compromised and put them in a situation that becomes dangerous.

Experts warn parents and kids to never accept treats that don’t come in the original wrapping and always wait to get home and inspect the candy or sweets before eating it.

