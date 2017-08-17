Is MoviePass too good to be true?

Movie Pass, which has been around since 2011, dropped its rate to $10 a month to see one movie in the theater, every single day. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - It's the app with a snappy tagline.

"In a nutshell, you could say this is Netflix for the movie theaters,” said Mitch Lowe, MoviePass CEO.

It's called MoviePass and, like Netflix, it's trying to change the way we watch. Only, so far...

"Not at all. Nope. We haven't had a single one come through our buildings,” said Jake Mueller, the Director of Operations for Emagine Entertainment.

Mueller thinks that's about to change. This week, MoviePass, which has been around since 2011, dropped its rate to $10 a month to see one movie in the theater, every single day.

"Any technology or business plan that would bring more people into our theaters, that would be fantastic for us,” said Mueller.

Here’s how it works:

Download the “Movie Pass” app and the company will send you a debit card.

Once you get that card, log in to your app, select a theater, a movie, and a showtime.

Then, go to the theater to check in.

RELATED: One movie a day for $9.95 a month? MoviePass seems too good to be true

"Their hopes down the road is that they'll get enough subscribers and enough data that they can sell the data to augment that, and maybe they'll become powerful enough,” said Mueller.

Powerful enough to sell data on people's viewing habits back to the film production companies. Right now, it's all the same to Emagine Entertainment, which accepts "MoviePass" at all eight of its theaters in Minnesota.

They still get paid full price and it might start bringing people in. But, what if it doesn't work?

"We're all worried that this is going to lower the value of movie-going, and people will expect all of these amenities for a far lower cost. And, again, if they fail, then everyone will lose,” said Mueller.

That's not so snappy.

© 2017 KARE-TV