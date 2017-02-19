Isle Royale considering seaplane service to, from MN

(Photo: KARE 11)

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (AP) - The company that provides seaplane service between the Michigan mainland and Isle Royale National Park wants to add flights to and from Grand Marais, Minnesota.

Isle Royale Seaplanes operates its air taxi between Houghton and the Lake Superior island park under a contract that runs through 2025. It offers up to five Isle Royale flights a day, with as many as 20 people coming and going.

Adding a route to and from Grand Marais would double the maximum daily number of fliers to 40.

The park service will take comments on the proposal through March 17. Officials say the Minnesota route would be offered on a trial basis for a year or two before they decide whether to make it permanent.

