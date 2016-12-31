KARE
Turkish officials say 39 killed, 70 more injured in Istanbul attack

Associated Press , KARE 4:21 AM. CST January 01, 2017

New Year's celebrations turned deadly when an armed assailant believed to have been dressed as Santa Claus opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul, killing dozens of people.

The latest numbers from Turkish officials put the death toll at 39 people. An additional 70 people were also injured in the attack. 

Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara. In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Claus or street vendors.

Ankara and Istanbul have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by the Islamic State group or Kurdish rebels, killing more than 180 people.

Neslihan Dogruol, a restaurant owner in a chic Istanbul neighborhood, said she hopes for peace in 2017 following a year filled with "unrest and death."

"2016 affected everyone badly," she said.


