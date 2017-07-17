'It's Gawd!' holds Twin Cities premiere Monday

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: Comedian Tommy Chong attends the Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2016 Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – It’s the first full-length feature for actor Tommy Chong since 1984’s “Cheech and Chong’s The Corsican Brothers.”

Chong plays “Gawd” in the feature comedy, “It’s Gawd!”, which premiers in the Twin Cities on Monday night.

The film, written and directed by Minnesota native Gerald Brunskill, tells the story of Earth's creator traveling back to the planet to reconnect with humankind through an Internet variety show.

Chong, Brunskill and actress Cindy Vela stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about the film.

“It’s Gawd!” is available to stream free exclusively for Amazon Prime members. It’s also available to rent for non-Prime members.

