Jake Leinenkugel takes VA advisor position

WASHINGTON - The retired head of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. is joining President Donald Trump's administration as an adviser on veterans issues.



The Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed Tuesday that Jake Leinenkugel had accepted a position as a senior White House adviser at the VA.



Leinenkugel served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and is the father of two veterans. His brother, Dick, says the job will allow Jake Leinenkugel to make an impact on those who served their country.



Jake Leinenkugel ran the Wisconsin-based beer company for 25 years before retiring two years ago.

