Japanese beetles hit MN harder than usual

Stock photo Japanese beetle. Credit: Thinkstock Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesotans may be seeing more Japanese beetles around the garden this year.

Experts say the destructive pests are thriving, with the state having one of the worst seasons in years.

U of M Entomologist Jeff Hahn doesn't have to go far to find the little green pests everyone's talking about.

"You can certainly see where they have been," he says, finding plenty of them at the university display garden in St. Paul. "They kind of look like bees flying around."

But unlike those trusted pollinators helping to bring plants to life, these bugs do the exact opposite.

"If you look at them here, they're actually starting to eat the fruit," Hahn says.

The beetles snack on apples, grapes and raspberries, but they also go after basil and beans.

Hahn says Japanese beetles have been known to eat more than 300 species of plants and trees.

"We saw pretty high numbers last year, and that trend has definitely continued," he says.

That's partially thanks to heavy rain last July, which kept the soil moist over the fall and winter.

This, in turn, protected the beetles' eggs through the harsh months so they could hatch this summer and wreak havoc on people's gardens.

The question on everyone's mind now is, what can be done about them?

"At this point in the summer, it's going to be problematic," Hahn says. "It's going to be challenging."

The safest solution is to shake off as many beetles as you can into a bucket of soapy water and drown them.

You can also try out a few insecticides, but Hahn suggests spraying them at night to minimize the risk of killing bees and other pollinators.

The good news is that the problem will be gone soon.

"By the middle of August I think, their number will definitely start declining," Hahn says.

The bad news?

"The rainfall we've had this year, probably will mean next year we'll have similar numbers.," he says.

© 2017 KARE-TV