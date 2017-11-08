Jeopardy Round 2: Austin Rogers tells all

Austin Rogers won 12 games in a row, and a little over $400,000, on Jeopardy.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It was a very brief return to the Jeopardy stage for Austin Rogers.

You remember Austin, that bizarre fella who went on a tear during the show run last month, winning 12 games in a row and a little over $400,000.

But Wednesday night the Macalaster Alum fell short - not by much - but still short, during the final Jeopardy round in the Tournament of Champions.

Nevertheless he took the time to spend some facetime with Jana Shortal again… only to reveal, well, so many things personal, and a few things from the Jeopardy vault.

