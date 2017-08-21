KARE
John Legend surprises kids at Big Brothers, Big Sisters event

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:07 AM. CDT August 21, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - The kids at Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Greater Twin Cities got a pretty legendary surprise over the weekend. 

Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winning singer John Legend stopped by Minneapolis on Saturday to perform for a group of about 100 kids participating in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters event aimed to help them #DreamFearlessly.

Legend helped the kids and their mentors play in a lot of fun and educational activities, like computer programming, using technology in a studio to mix and create music compositions and they even got a session on how a music video is shot and choreographed.

He posted a video to his Instagram from the day's event.

The event took place at the Fine Line Cafe in downtown Minneapolis.

