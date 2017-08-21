John Legend surprises kids at Big Brothers, Big Sisters event

John Legend performed in Minneapolis on Saturday. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - The kids at Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Greater Twin Cities got a pretty legendary surprise over the weekend.

Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winning singer John Legend stopped by Minneapolis on Saturday to perform for a group of about 100 kids participating in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters event aimed to help them #DreamFearlessly.

Legend helped the kids and their mentors play in a lot of fun and educational activities, like computer programming, using technology in a studio to mix and create music compositions and they even got a session on how a music video is shot and choreographed.

He posted a video to his Instagram from the day's event.

Today I’m here with @bbbsamerica to celebrate Bigs and Littles at @amfam’s One Saturday to #DreamFearlessly! I feel so inspired and was happy to help inspire these young people to pursue their dreams. A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

The event took place at the Fine Line Cafe in downtown Minneapolis.

