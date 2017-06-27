Journalism groups intervene in Wetterling abduction files

Patty and Jerry Wetterling discuss the days before and after finding Jacob. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - Several Minnesota journalism groups want to intervene to release documents from the 1989 abduction and killing of Jacob Wetterling.



The request was filed Tuesday by the Minnesota Newspaper Association, the Minnesota Broadcasters Association and other media organizations.



A judge this month blocked the scheduled release of the documents at the request of Jacob's parents. Patty and Jerry Wetterling want to keep the investigative file private, at least until a judge can review documents they say hold personal information.



The St. Cloud Times reports the media groups argue the judge should not rule that privacy rights can be used to override Minnesota's Data Practices Act, which requires most government records to be made public.



Danny Heinrich confessed last year to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing the St. Joseph boy. The Wetterlings' attorney, Doug Kelley, says none of the documents at issue mention Heinrich.

