Judge: Dayton's Legislature funding veto is unconstitutional

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:51 PM. CDT July 19, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Ramsey County judge has ruled Governor Mark Dayton's veto of the Legislature's operating funding is unconstitutional.

Chief Judge John Guthmann made the ruling Wednesday following a bitter legal dispute between the Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature.

Dayton zeroed out the operating budgets for the House and Senate last May in hopes of forcing lawmakers to rework a $650 million tax bill as well as other measures. No governor in the state’s history had ever tried to defund the legislature.

An attorney for the Legislature argued it was a blatant violation of separation of powers. But Dayton's attorney says the governor has broad authority to veto appropriations.

The House and Senate have about 500 full-time, year-round staff members who could've been furloughed in September when budget reserves were set to expire.

No word on if Dayton's team will appeal the ruling.

In a tweet, House Speaker Kurt Daudt said, "Pretty good day for Minnesotans!" and included a photo of the final page of the court ruling. Read the entire court decision here.

