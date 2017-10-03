Judge denies new trial for Steven Avery

Steven Avery and his attorney maintain that his conviction in the 2005 Teresa Halbach murder was based on planted evidence and false testimony. (Photo: KARE)

MANITOWOC - A judge on Tuesday denied a motion for a new trial in the case of Steven Avery, who was convicted in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

Sheboygan County Judge Angela Sutkiewicz, who is overseeing the case, filed the six-page written decision in Manitowoc County court.

In early June, Avery's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, filed a motion seeking a new trial. She claimed his conviction in the 2005 murder was based on planted evidence and false testimony.

Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were convicted in Halbach's murder. The men have maintained their innocence, and Dassey’s case was heard last week by the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

The cases against the two men were featured in the 2015 Neflix docu-series "Making a Murderer" and have since gained international attention.

This story will be updated.

