Judge OKs search warrant for officers' phones in Damond shooting

Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor (Photo: Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS - A judge has approved a search warrant for investigators to examine the smartphones of two Minneapolis police officers in the fatal shooting of an Australian woman last month.



The search warrant application was filed Thursday. It shows that an agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension requested permission to download data from the iPhones issued by the Minneapolis Police Department.



The application says the information "may more clearly define" the officers' actions before and after 40-year-old Justine Damond was killed on July 14.



Investigators have said Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.



Noor's partner told investigators a noise startled him just before Damond approached their police SUV. Noor was in the passenger seat and shot Damond through the open driver-side window.



Noor has declined to be interviewed by investigators and cannot be compelled to do so.

