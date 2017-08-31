Judge rules in favor of Mayor Hodges in budget dispute

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A judge has thrown out a complaint against Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges over a delay in producing the full 2018 city budget.

Board of Estimate and Taxation member Carol Becker filed a lawsuit against Hodges earlier this month, arguing that the budget delay violates city charter and is unfair to citizens.

Judge Mary Vasaly ruled Thursday that Hodges has submitted an outline of the budget and the court has no authority to demand that the mayor provide more detailed information.

The $1.4 billion budget proposal includes a 5.5 percent property tax increase.

Hodges says the judge made a "common-sense decision" on a frivolous lawsuit. Becker threatened to file a similar complaint against former Mayor R.T. Rybak in 2011.

A phone number for Becker could not be found.

Hodges plans to present her budget on Sept. 12.

