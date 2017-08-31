Judge: State failed to protect White Bear Lake levels

White Bear Lake levels (Photo: KARE)

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (AP) - A judge has ruled the state of Minnesota has violated environmental law as well as the public trust in failing to protect White Bear Lake and its aquifer in a case that has broader implications for future suburban development.

Ramsey County District Judge Margaret Marrinan, in a ruling Wednesday, said the state should have done a better job of managing the use of area wells in order to protect the lake's water level and had allowed excessive pumping of the Prairie du Chien aquifer without knowing whether it was sustainable.

The judge ordered the Department of Natural Resources to stop issuing any more well permits within a five-mile radius of White Bear Lake until it's certain the drawdowns are sustainable. The Star Tribune reports the agency says it's "deeply disappointed" and has not ruled out an appeal.

