Judge to consider Archdiocese of St. Paul, Mpls. payout

MINNEAPOLIS - A judge is now considering the financial future of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

The bankrupt diocese is urging creditors to accept a $156 million payout after alleged sexual abuse. However, those creditors and attorneys believe what the diocese is offering does not compensate for the years of pain.

There are roughly 380 victims who have claimed sexual abuse by members of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. The diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2015 after newly appointed Bishop Benard Hebda apologized for abuses that happened under the previous leadership.

"How much is actually available far exceeds the value of the claims," said the attorney for the survivors, Jeff Anderson. "Because we were denied the ability to negotiate directly with the insurance companies and put heat on them, here we are, them trying to jam this down."

Assets of the diocese are widespread in the Twin Cities involving local parishes and schools. Attorneys for the diocese argue the offer is fair and provides compensation without more time in court.

"The alternative is years of litigation and uncertainty. We feel that given the ages of the victims and the need to get about healing promptly and quickly we feel this is the best option on the table that met all the goals of the bankruptcy code and frankly fairness," said Charlie Rogers, attorney for the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

A federal judge will decide whether or not diocese insurance companies and local parishes will have to pay more or to accept the $156-million offer and move the diocese beyond bankruptcy.

