Justice Dept. gets public input on St. Anthony police after Castile shooting

Chauntyll Allen of Black Lives Matter St. Paul spoke about racial profiling at the DOJ's first of three listening sessions. (Photo: Bill Middeke)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A federal agency held its first of three listening sessions to gather public input on the St. Anthony Police Department. This comes after the police shooting death of Philando Castile in July.

The Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) is reviewing the police department as part of its Collaborative Reform Initiative for Technical Assistance. The COPS Office works with local police departments across the country to identify issues and improve trust between police and the communities they serve.

In October, the COPS Office announced that the St. Anthony Police Department asked the Justice Department for help assessing its policies and practices.

More than 150 people showed up to Monday night's listening session at the Falcon Heights Elementary School gym. It lasted about two hours. Each person was given at least three minutes to speak.

"I have zero faith in the police department, the justice department, the judicial system, or any of that," said John D. Thompson, a friend of Castile.

The COPS Office is not looking at a specific case but at the department as a whole. However, many people at the listening session spoke about Castile's death--including Castile's cousin, LeKetta Troupe.

"We have a problem here in Falcon Heights," Troupe said.

Richard Rider, a Roseville resident, said, "Let's start working together. I hear a lot of finger pointing."

Several people brought up policing issues on Larpenteur Avenue. Dave Bishop lives a block and a half away from where Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Castile during a traffic stop.

"BMWs don't get stopped and cars that are older, and that are dirty, and that have four or five people in it get stopped a lot," Bishop said.

Chauntyll Allen of Black Lives Matter St. Paul addressed racial profiling and said, "I can't even teach my son to drive without having to have a heart to heart conversation about how to get him home every day."

Listening sessions are just one focus of the review. The COPS Office is expected to look at the St. Anthony Police Department's policies and practices including police interaction with the public, traffic stops and recruitment and hiring.

After the review is completed, the COPS Office will release a public report detailing their findings and help the department implement recommendations for improvement. The whole process is expected to take about two years.

The St. Anthony Police Department is the 16th city to enter the collaborative reform process with the Justice Department and the smallest, with 23 officers.

There will be two more listening sessions: Jan. 10 at St. Anthony Village High School and Jan. 11 at Lauderdale City Hall. Both start at 6:30 p.m.