Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show

MINNEAPOLIS - The rumors are true.

Justin Timberlake will be performing at the 2018 Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show.

Us Weekly reported about a month ago that the pop star was finalizing a deal to perform, and on Sunday, he tweeted a cryptic video confirmation -- with the help of his friend Jimmy Fallon.

The NFL and Pepsi also confirmed the news.

Timberlake's last halftime performance was in 2004 with Janet Jackson, which coined the term "nipplegate" after a wardrobe malfunction led to a record FCC fine. He also performed in 2001 with *NSYNC, making him the only performer to headline the show three times.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform at half-time at Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium on Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston, TX. (Photo: JEFF HAYNES, 2004 AFP)

Timberlake is currently working on his fifth studio album. His latest release was The 20/20 Experience in 2013.

His latest single, "Can't Stop the Feeling," for the movie "Trolls," debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also won a Grammy -- Timberlake's 10th.

© 2017 KARE-TV