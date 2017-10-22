Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show

MINNEAPOLIS - The rumors are true.
Justin Timberlake will be performing at the 2018 Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show.
Us Weekly reported about a month ago that the pop star was finalizing a deal to perform, and on Sunday, he tweeted a cryptic video confirmation -- with the help of his friend Jimmy Fallon.
I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
The NFL and Pepsi also confirmed the news.
Minnesota.@SuperBowl LII.— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2017
February 4, 2018.@jtimberlake! #PepsiHalftime #SBLII pic.twitter.com/XreajJiHJu
Timberlake's last halftime performance was in 2004 with Janet Jackson, which coined the term "nipplegate" after a wardrobe malfunction led to a record FCC fine. He also performed in 2001 with *NSYNC, making him the only performer to headline the show three times.
Timberlake is currently working on his fifth studio album. His latest release was The 20/20 Experience in 2013.
His latest single, "Can't Stop the Feeling," for the movie "Trolls," debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also won a Grammy -- Timberlake's 10th.
