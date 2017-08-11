Justine Damond remembered in emotional, spiritual service

Loving. Healing. Joyful. Spiritual. A few of the ways family and friends from near and far described Justine Damond Friday night during a public memorial service at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. http://kare11.tv/2vYM8h7

KARE 10:16 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

