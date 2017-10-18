Juvenile in critical condition after shooting on bus

File Photo

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are investigating a shooting on a Metro Transit bus in north Minneapolis Wednesday night that has left a juvenile in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. at 34th Ave. N. and Penn Ave N.

The juvenile male was shot in the stomach and was undergoing surgery at North Memorial Medical Center.

No arrests have been made. Police are working with Metro Transit to get the surveillance video from the bus.

© 2017 KARE-TV