Juvenile shot in Brooklyn Park burglary

Officers responded to a burglary and shooting on the 7400 block of Meadowwood Court in Brooklyn Park at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - Police say a juvenile male was shot in a burglary early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn Park.

Officers responded to the burglary on the 7400 block of Meadowwood Court at about 5:30 a.m. Police found out en route that someone had been shot at the scene.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Hennepin County Crime Lab processed the scene and Brooklyn Park police are investigating.

