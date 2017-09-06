Juvenile shot in Brooklyn Park burglary

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - Police say a juvenile male was shot in a burglary early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn Park.
Officers responded to the burglary on the 7400 block of Meadowwood Court at about 5:30 a.m. Police found out en route that someone had been shot at the scene.
When officers arrived they found a juvenile male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Hennepin County Crime Lab processed the scene and Brooklyn Park police are investigating.
