K-9 attacks Grandmother in Coon Rapids

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shakopee police mourn loss of colleague
-
Demand for change after KARE 11 investigation on Minnesota's "secret" sex offenders
-
Boy with autism gets his own 'Zamboni'
-
Another Airbnb nightmare for a Mpls. woman
-
One suspect dead; another in custody in killing spree
-
Hennepin Co. Sheriff Stanek meets Trump at White House
-
Super Bowl star's connection to Minnesota
-
Bill to ban phone-use while driving
-
Community rallies around students hit at bus stop
-
Skid loader theft caught on camera
More Stories
-
Multi-state murder suspect dead, accomplice…Feb. 7, 2017, 3:54 p.m.
-
Are Trolls' Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick huggers?Nov. 1, 2016, 9:30 p.m.
-
KARE 11's 'Big Game Countdown'Feb. 4, 2017, 2:55 p.m.