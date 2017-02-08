K9 attacks and injures grandmother in Coon Rapids

The family of an 81-year-old Coon Rapids woman says she is hospitalized after being bitten by a police K-9 early Sunday.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. - The family of an 81-year-old Coon Rapids woman says she is hospitalized after being bitten by a police K9 early Sunday.

Her grandson says Choua Xiong was attacked by the dog while working in her backyard shed. In a statement on Facebook Coon Rapids police say officers were responding to a report of an intruder outside a home next door to Xiong's and that officers shouted several warnings before releasing the K9 to apprehend what they thought was a burglar.

The grandson of Chou Xiong says she did not comply with the demands of Coon Rapids Police officers because she does not understand english.

Her family says Xiong does not speak English and did not understand the officers' commands. Coon Rapids Police explained their version of events in its Facebook post, including an audio clip of the incident.

The Coon Rapids Police Department takes reports of suspicious activity very seriously and appreciates the public’s help in alerting officers to suspicious situations. In this case, officers responded to the suspicious person report that occurred at a time of day and under circumstances that led officers to believe they were interrupting a burglary in progress. In this context, officers acted appropriately. Witness reports state K-9 warnings and yelling could be heard loudly in the area as several neighbors woke up to the noise and began turning lights on.

The department called the incident unfortunate, but emphasized that officers followed protocol and acted appropriately given the information they had at the time.

