KARE's Boyd Huppert and Rob Collett win Murrow awards

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Two KARE 11 journalists received a prestigious journalism honor on Monday.

Reporter Boyd Huppert and photographer Rob Collett both received a national Edward R. Murrow award Monday night in New York City.

Huppert accepted the award for Excellence in Writing, and Collett won for Excellence in Video.

KARE photojournalist Rob Collett @RCstoryteller excepts the award for Excellence in Video from the Radio Television Digital News Assn. pic.twitter.com/WivjacySf6 — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) October 9, 2017

