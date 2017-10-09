KARE
KARE's Boyd Huppert and Rob Collett win Murrow awards

KARE Staff , KARE 10:10 PM. CDT October 09, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Two KARE 11 journalists received a prestigious journalism honor on Monday.

Reporter Boyd Huppert and photographer Rob Collett both received a national Edward R. Murrow award Monday night in New York City.

Huppert accepted the award for Excellence in Writing, and Collett won for Excellence in Video.

 

