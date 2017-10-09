KARE's Boyd Huppert and Rob Collett win Murrow awards

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Two KARE 11 journalists received a prestigious journalism honor on Monday.
Reporter Boyd Huppert and photographer Rob Collett both received a national Edward R. Murrow award Monday night in New York City.
Congrats to @BoydHuppert for his #Murrow win for Writing. One of two big wins for @kare11 and @TEGNA. #TeamTegna pic.twitter.com/JvcKvkRJDS— Rob Collett (@RCstoryteller) October 10, 2017
Huppert accepted the award for Excellence in Writing, and Collett won for Excellence in Video.
KARE photojournalist Rob Collett @RCstoryteller excepts the award for Excellence in Video from the Radio Television Digital News Assn. pic.twitter.com/WivjacySf6— Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) October 9, 2017
