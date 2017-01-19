Kellyanne Conway to celebrate 50th birthday Friday

Kellyanne Conway, Spencer Platt/ Getty Images

WASHINGTON - Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway says she has another reason to celebrate Inauguration Day: It's also her 50th birthday. She'll spend part of the day watching Donald Trump be sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States.

Conway was Trump's third and final campaign manager. Her White House title will be counselor to the president.



She says she's decided to take the White House office that belonged to Valerie Jarrett, who was President Barack Obama's senior adviser for the past eight years. She says she thinks it's "great karma."



Conway spoke to reporters as guests arrived at Washington's Union Station for a pre-inaugural dinner that Trump is attending.

Incoming White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says President-elect Donald Trump will present himself as a "man of action who wants to unify the country" in Friday's inaugural address.



Conway tells reporters before the Indiana Inaugural Ball that Trump's address to the nation will be an "elegant, beautiful, powerful and brief speech." She will only say it will be a short speech, adding that Trump is "a man of action, not words, and you'll hear that tomorrow."



Conway says Trump's prepared remarks have been influenced by past inaugural addresses delivered by Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy.



Conway is a longtime adviser to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, the former governor of Indiana.



President-elect Donald Trump says he was elected to the White House because people wanted "real change." And he says he's confident he'll be able to unite the country behind him.



Trump addressed supporters on the eve of his inauguration at the end of a concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.



Trump attended along with members of his family.



Trump tells the crowd, "There's never been a movement like this. It's something very special."



He adds, "I had something to do with it but you had much more to do with it."



Trump also says he'll unify the country and is pledging to make it better for everyone.



He says rain or shine, the feeling at his inauguration Friday is "going to be beautiful."

