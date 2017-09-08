Kidnapping suspect accused of sexual assault in 2015

Thomas Barker

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - The man accused of kidnapping an Alexandria teen has a long criminal history.

KARE 11 Investigates found Thomas Jay Barker was accused by another woman of sexual assault in 2015.

Barker is charged with kidnapping and assaulting, Jasmine Block, a teenager from Alexandria.

Authorities say he and two other men held her captive for nearly a month before she escaped by swimming across a lake to safety.

He had previous run-ins with the law, most strikingly a 2015 accusation of sexual assault.

Barker was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct, assault and felony terroristic threats.

According to the criminal complaint, Barker was in the car with the alleged victim, a high school acquaintance.

She told authorities they had consensual oral sex one time.

Then she says he stopped the car and demanded she perform oral sex again.

When she refused, she says he “freaked out” and shot her twice with a bb gun that looked like a black handgun.

The alleged victim was shot in the stomach and breast.

Prosecutors say her medical records back up that claim.

The woman told sheriff’s department investigators “she was very scared and tried to get out of the car.”

But the charges in that case were ultimately dropped.

The prosecutor in that case tells KARE 11 the charges were dropped because the victim stopped returning phone calls and participating in the case.

Thomas was also charged with terroristic threats on another occasion in which he was accused of shooting at people with the bb gun. That case was also dismissed.

