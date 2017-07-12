Lake Minnetonka zebra mussel project continues
A study is continuing in Lake Minnetonka this year on a potential new method to control zebra mussel populations. Researchers from the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District and the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center are testing low doses of a
KARE 5:17 PM. CDT July 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Overnight storms leave damage in parts of MN
-
VERIFY: Does shutting off your air conditioning unit save you money?
-
Homeowner who fatally shot teen burglary suspect gets 90 days
-
Vet turned over to collections after VA bill denial
-
Mail carrier stops delivery to Robbinsdale couple because of dogs
-
Storms leave a trail of damage across MN
-
Golden Valley PD warn of increase in car, garage break-ins
-
Prime Day Deals Still In Stock - The Deal Guy
-
Should you tap 401K for cash loan?
More Stories
-
Health care cuts? Minnesotans voice fearsJul 12, 2017, 5:52 p.m.
-
Wind rips house off foundation in St. Croix FallsJul 12, 2017, 5:46 p.m.
-
Update: Missing Kimball teen found safeJul 11, 2017, 7:10 p.m.