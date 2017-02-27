Lake Minnetonka's Big Island dock controversy

ORONO, Minn. – Some military veterans are upset over Orono's decision to roll back funding for public docks.

Big Island on Lake Minnetonka is a summer hot spot but it is mainly dormant in the winter.

Recently, the Orono City Council voted to roll back $8,000 dollars in its city budget to fund the installation and removal of two public docks on the island that are also handicap accessible.

The portion of the island was once a thriving sanctuary for vets after the first World War.

Bob Brown is part of VFW post 5919 of Lake Minnetonka and says he's one of many vets upset by the move.

"Its $8,000 dollars of the city budget. The city made a promise when it purchased the island to keep it as a park. Leave it so we have access for the vets," Brown said.

According to Brown, many veterans still come to reflect on the island and remember years past.

Denny Walsh, Orono's mayor says the decision had nothing to do with cost cutting. Walsh says the city is pulling back from managing an area designated as a regional park.

"This was not a dollar thing. This was a philosophical issue. There are lot of cities that are in to things I don't think they should be," Walsh said.

Walsh added that the city has no intention of removing the docks. Instead they're turning to private funding for the docks.

"This is a great island. It has a lot of great history and the support of people wanting to be involved in this is overwhelming at this point," said Walsh. The city is meeting Monday night to determine how to move forward with funding of the docks.

(© 2017 KARE)