Lakeville Police respond to masked bandit

Masked bandit found in Lakeville home. (Photo: Lakeville Police Department Facebook)

LAKEVILLE, Minn. - Lakeville Police officers found a masked intruder when they responded to a recent home invasion call.

According to the police department's Facebook page, a homeowner woke up to a noise in her kitchen. She investigated and found that the burglar was actually a 20-pound raccoon that was rifling through her drawers.

The raccoon ran into a bedroom, and when police arrived they found him hiding in a window.

Police wrote that the bandit was "safely taken into custody but, due to an illegal search, was released without charges."

