Landscape Arboretum named Best Botanical Garden

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (Photo: KARE 11)

CHASKA, Minn. - The best botanical garden in the country? Right here in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum won the top spot in the "Best Botanical Garden in the United States" contest by USA Today. The full list was announced Friday.

Here's the top 10:

1. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum - Chaska, Minn.

2. New York Botanical Garden - Bronx, N.Y.

3. Missouri Botanical Garden - St. Louis

4. Desert Botanical Garden - Phoenix

5. Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens - Fort Bragg, Calif.

6. The Dawes Arboretum - Newark, Ohio

7. State Botanical Garden of Georgia - Athens, Ga.

8. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park - Grand Rapids, Mich.

9. Atlanta Botanical Garden - Atlanta

10. Chicago Botanic Garden - Chicago

Voting was open for four weeks, after a panel of experts narrowed the country's best to a top 20.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has more than 1,200 acres of manicured gardens, woods and prairies and showcases more than 5,000 plant species and varieties.

