'Large-scale' drug dealer gets 15 years in prison

MINNEAPOLIS - In a segment titled, "Hooked on Heroin," Kirsten Milun shared with KARE 11 in May 2016 the heartbreaking story of losing her 24-year-old son Alex to a heroin overdose.

Following Alex's death, investigators say they traced the heroin he took to a large-scale drug dealer, Jaime McClellan, who went by "Red." McClellan, when arrested, was found to have nearly $400,000 in cash.

In federal court, McClellan agreed to plead guilty to drug conspiracy and weapons charges and spend 15 years in prison if the homicide charge, among others, was dropped. And standing before the judge, McClellan said "I never had anything to do with overdoses or anything like that."

Kirsten Milun believes McClellan does bear some responsibility.

"I think he means he didn't put it in the kids' arms. But, if that's what gets him to sleep at night," she said. "He is not worried who dies from it. He's not thinking that far."

McClellan did a lot of talking in court, telling the judge the reason he started dealing heroin was because no one helped him do anything positive after he was released from jail in 2012.

Judge Ann Montgomery responded that he still made poor choices, and also pointed out that McClellan should know heroin has deadly consequences.

But Milun has turned most of her attention to awareness of the heroin epidemic.

"Something has to be done. This awareness is the most important thing. My son paid the price. WE don't want anyone else to," Milun said.

Alex's girlfriend Hillary Olson, who was also at the sentencing hearing, now works at a treatment facility.

"This experience I have can help juveniles who are fighting the same problem," Olson said.

As one drug dealer went away to prison for 15 years, to these still-grieving women it was a good day

