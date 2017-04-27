Largest Starbucks in the world coming to Chicago's Magnificent Mile

Starbucks announced it will announce its third Reserve Roastery in Chicago in 2019. (Photo: Starbucks)

The world’s largest Starbucks is set open on Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile in 2019.

The coffee giant announced the new Roastery will be a four-story, 43,000-square-foot store located inside a building on Michigan Avenue currently occupied by Crate and Barrel. Crate and Barrel will remain open until 2018.

At the Chicago Reserve Roastery, customers will be able to watch the roasting and brewing of Starbucks coffee, as well as try a variety of drinks and baked goods made on site.

This will be the third roastery-style store. The flagship Seattle location opened in 2014, and one is scheduled to open in New York City in 2018.

Chicago was the first city Starbucks opened a store outside of Seattle 30 years ago.

