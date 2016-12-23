Last-minute shoppers have options

Shopping (Photo: KARE 11)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – With just a day until Christmas, last-minute shoppers still have some options.

At the Mall of America, Paula Greve still had lots of shopping to do Friday afternoon.

“Five or six people which could mean any number of gifts,” she said as she clutched full bags. “I have some Christmas outfits, shoes, slippers, fun smelling candles.”

She had plenty of company at the mall. Many said they’d done their earlier shopping online but now were running out of time.

Still, heading to the busy mall isn’t the only way to fill those stockings.

Many online retailers were allowing customers to order as late as Friday afternoon for guaranteed Christmas delivery. Amazon even offered 2 hour shipping for Prime members in cities like Minneapolis. Others gave customers the option to buy online and pickup in store to expedite the process.

3D Crystals, a kiosk in the Mall of America, was trying to do even better. Shahida Jadran says she is hand delivering orders through Christmas Eve. She says the only way to compete with online retailers is to give customers the same convenience.



“The only way we can meet to their busy lives is by getting it to their doorstep,” she explained.



The crystals which have 3D personalized images take 1 to 2 hours to make. Then Jadran will offer curbside pickup at the mall or will even drive to your home.



“We're personally going out and delivering to people within the Twin Cities area and Rochester area,” she said.

Jadran credited the technique with improving her sales this year.