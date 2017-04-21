Lawmakers enter last month of 2017 session

Minnesota State Capitol April 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers have entered the final month of the 2017 session, with a May 22 hard deadline looming.

When it comes to processing bills they're ahead of schedule, but that's no guarantee against another State Capitol stalemate between Gov. Dayton and Republican leaders.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka this week expressed optimism that the legislature will wrap up work without the need for a special session. Gov. Mark Dayton has agreed to signal his veto intentions earlier in the process, in hopes of expediting business.

Gazelka and House Speaker Kurt Daudt have said they want to see the budget bills passed with plenty of time to spare, rather than using the clock as a weapon to force the other side to accept things they normally wouldn't.

Other issues draw more media coverage, but passing a balanced budget is the only thing lawmakers are required to do in odd year sessions.

They're required to pass a two-year state budget covering the period between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2019, known in fiscal terms as the 2018-2019 biennium. And unlike the budgets that Congress passes, Minnesota's state budget must be balanced; lawmakers can't commit the state to spending more than the expect to bring in taxes and other revenue.

So far the House and Senate have passed their own versions of budget bills covering a wide array of government services. But those bills must now be combined, and turned into conference committee reports. Those reports must pass the House and the Senate without any changes, before they can advance to Gov. Dayton's desk.

This year there's a fundamental difference of opinion between GOP leaders and Gov. Mark Dayton, on how to handle the projected surplus. Dayton wants to invest more money in the schools, while Republicans want to shrink state government.

