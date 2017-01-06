Lawmakers hone skills in civil discourse

One Minnesota Legislative Conference

MINNEAPOLIS -- State lawmakers have to work together, but getting along with people on the other side of the spectrum in an acquired skill. A unique workshop at the University of Minnesota offers legislators hone their civil discourse skills.

The legislature actually takes a day off every year to accommodate the "One Minnesota" conference at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs. It's a tradition that began in 2007, and has received a positive response from Capitol veterans and rookies alike.

"We start to listen to each other more and that's so important to this process, especially with some of the big problems we're facing," Sen. Kent Eken, a Twin Valley Democrat, told KARE.

He pointed out that the tables at the conference luncheon are bipartisan.

The idea is to get people to forget about the party labels and talking points and to focus on common goals, and how to talk about them in a more civil tone. Just getting to chance to know each other as person can help greatly.

"If it's the evil opposition, oh no! But if it's my colleague, and I know about their son and daughter and their challenges, it's hard to be as unkind," Sen. Jim Abeler, an Anoka Republican, explained.

"It's easier to be friendly and collegial with them when you know them as people."

The need to keep a respectful tone used to go without saying, but often now preconceived notions and charged language can get in the way.

"My dad served in the House back in the 1970s and he talked about how things had changed, and how the political divisions weren't as pronounced, and there was a lot more camaraderie between the two sides," Sen. Eken said.

The conference is underwritten by grants and corporate sponsorships, so the taxpayers aren't picking up the tab for lawmakers' lessons on how to get along better.

Another part of the One Minnesota conference is devoted to lectures and panel discussions on current issues that legislators will grapple with, such as health insurance, the business climate and the budget forecast.