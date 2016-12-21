Lawsuit: Chisago City bar responsible for man's death

Smitty's Bar n Grill in Chisago City. (Photo: KARE 11)

CHISAGO CITY, Minn. - For two years, Marcel Rivard felt there was more to his son's death than what was being said.

"There was something that wasn't right. It's not the way it should have been," Rivard said.

It's why Marcel has filed a lawsuit against Smitty's Bar in Chisago City and the bar's manager, Dean Weiss. Marcel claims they did not call 911 in fear the bar would be shut down, after his son, Joel, became severely ill.

"Sadly a 911 call was all that was needed to give him a fair shot at living," said Vince Stevens of Miller and Stevens, Marcel Rivard's attorney.

Joel Rivard. (Photo: Marcel Rivard)

According to the wrongful death lawsuit, Joel Rivard continued to drink at Smitty's after the bar closed in May of 2014 with the manager and other employees. The complaint alleges he started to "sweat profusely", "had difficulty walking and talking", and "vomited repeatedly".

Brandon Laschinger, a former Smitty's employee, says Joel Rivard could barely talk or walk. He says he and other employees, including Weiss, mislead investigators. A police report shows investigators were told by witnesses that Rivard could talk and didn't want anyone to call 911.

Laschinger now says that's not true and that, because police had been called to the bar too many times in the past, Weiss told employees not to call 911.

"That's why law enforcement and paramedics were not involved in this," Laschinger said. He added instead of calling 911, they took Joel home and left him in an entryway. There, he was found several hours later in a pool of blood, dead of an apparent brain hemorrhage.

For two years, Marcel Rivard felt there was more to his son's death than what was being said. (Photo: KARE 11)

Marcel Rivard admits his son was drinking and likely doing drugs, but still deserved a chance to live.

"If there's a chance, they should be given it -- and in this case, he wasn't."

The attorney for the bar owner declined to comment. The bar manager told KARE 11 he'd like to comment, but couldn't. The trial is set for February.

Smitty's Bar remains open.