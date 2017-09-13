Lawyers offer free help with DACA renewals

Marchers rallied in the Twin Cities Tuesday against the announcement that DACA will be phased out. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - People in the Twin Cities who need to renew their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status can get some free legal help this month.

The Volunteer Lawyers Network (VLN) is holding three sessions to provide free legal assistance with renewals. The Trump administration recently called for the end of the DACA program on March 5, 2018.

People with DACA status that expires between Sept. 5, 2017 and March 5, 2018 have to file a renewal with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services by Oct. 5, 2017.

The free legal sessions will take place Sept. 14, 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 3400 Park Ave. S., in Minneapolis.

To find out if you qualify for VLN help, you can call 612-752-6677 on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

