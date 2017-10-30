Le Sueur farmer has bumper crop of pumpkins

George Denn says in the 18 years he has been harvesting pumpkins, he's never experienced a crop like this. (Photo: KARE 11)

LE SUEUR, Minn. - A Le Sueur farmer has plenty of pumpkins up for grabs for anyone who's still in the market for some fall decor.

George Denn says in the 18 years he has been harvesting pumpkins, he's never experienced a crop like this. He has some 25,000 organic pumpkins, and he wants to share his abundance with everyone.

He's welcoming anyone to come pick up a pumpkin, for next to nothing.

"These are all gonna get plowed under and I'm sure there's a lot of folks that could use a lot of pumpkins," Denn said. "If people want pumpkins they can come and help themselves and just give me a donation for them."

Denn will be located at 28595 366th Street in Le Sueur on Tuesday for people to pick them up.

