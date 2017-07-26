Legislature's dispute with Dayton heads for Supreme Court

Gov. Mark Dayton speaks to reporters.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The legal battle between Gov. Mark Dayton and the Legislature is on a fast track to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

The dispute revolves around Dayton's move to zero out funding for the House and Senate while signing a $46 billion budget. The Democratic governor wants top Republicans to rework costly tax breaks and other measures that he signed into law.

Dayton appealed the case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals last week after a Ramsey County judge ruled his veto unconstitutional and restored the Legislature's $130 million in operating funding. But the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted an accelerated review of the case.

The state's highest court set oral arguments for Aug. 28.

