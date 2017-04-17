Level 3 sex offender sought

Michael James Costa (Photo: DOC)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are searching for a Level 3 sex offender who, they say, is no longer complying with the conditions of his release from prison.

In a news release, the Minnesota Department of Corrections states Michael James Costa, 38, was released from prison on July 15, 2016 into intensive supervised release. He has been on "fugitive status" since April 14.

Costa has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving young girls twice -- once in 2004 and again in 2012. He also has two convictions for failing to register as a predatory offender.

Police say he was last seen leaving his residence in Rochester on a black mountain bike, wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans.

He is known to use multiple alias -- including Maliik Gouli and Malik Mujaheed Hassan Costa.

He's described as a white man, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-6 and 190 pounds. He has three tattoos on his left wrist, right forearm and right calf.

Police warn that, if spotted, you should not approach Costa. Instead call 911 or the Department of Corrections at 651-361-7777.

