Liberal group sues Wis. Republicans over Twitter blocks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A liberal advocacy group has filed a federal lawsuit against three top Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature, saying they are prohibiting free speech rights by blocking the group from commenting on their Twitter feeds.

One Wisconsin Now filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Madison. It names Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and state Reps. John Nygren and Jesse Kremer, all Republicans, as defendants. Nygren is co-chair of the Legislature's powerful budget-writing committee and Kremer is one of the most conservative members of the Assembly.

One Wisconsin Now alleges that the lawmakers are increasingly using their Twitter accounts to communicate with the public. It says that all three lawmakers have blocked the group, which it alleges is an unconstitutional free-speech violation.

None of the lawmakers immediately returned messages Wednesday.

