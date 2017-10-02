Light the Night is October 15

MINNEAPOLIS--Light the Night is Sunday, October 15 at The Depot and Stone Arch Bridge starting at 5:00 p.m.

Funds raised support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the lifesaving cancer research and support provided for patients and families living with blood cancers.

Light the Night will feature an evening, lantern-lit walk, live music, food trucks and activities for all ages.

Visit Light the Night for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV