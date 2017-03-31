Lights back on after hours-long blackout in Lowry Tunnel

The lights were out inside the Lowry Tunnel's west side for more than five hours Friday morning. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - For more than five hours Friday morning, motorists traveling in the westbound lanes of the Lowry Tunnel had to rely solely on their headlights.

The lights went out early Friday morning, before rush hour traffic ramped up. Around 8:30 a.m., MnDOT tweeted that the power was restored.

The lights in the Westbound side of the Lowry Tunnel are OUT! 😱 Crews are working on it! #DriveSafe #LightsOn pic.twitter.com/UbLjcMcNW0 — Alicia Lewis (@alicialewisKARE) March 31, 2017

The Lowry Tunnel has been under construction as crews work to remove concrete overnight in preparation for a maintenance and preservation project that will shift traffic to one side of the tunnel in mid to late May.

As part of that work, traffic will be reduced to two lanes on both directions of Interstate 94 through the fall.

MnDOT officials have not said what caused the power outage.

© 2017 KARE-TV