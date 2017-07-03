Like NJ, MN has its own political gridlock

Gov. Mark Dayton speaks to reporters.

ST.PAUL, Minn. - There's no scandal with Governor Mark Dayton like the one with an unapologetic Chris Christie on a closed beach Sunday.

"That's just the way it goes,” said Christie.

But Minnesota has its own political turmoil, with issues not unlike its East Coast counterpart.

“The Democrats and Republicans in New Jersey have a rival vision and can't reach an agreement,” said Hamline University Political Science Professor David Schultz. “And we have the same problem in Minnesota.”

That problem led to a lawsuit three weeks ago in which state lawmakers sued Governor Dayton after he blocked funding to the legislature until it repeals some bills he doesn't like. Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt calls it “a standoff,” and expects a judge to restore the budget next week.

“We hope that he will issue a swift and firm decision in our favor,” Daudt said.

It won't be the first time a court of law had to settle a fight between Minnesota lawmakers.

Three times in the last two decades alone—in 2001, 2005 and 2011—there's been similar gridlock, and six years ago it meant an almost total shutdown.

Experts say that likely won't happen this time, saying the two sides will probably reach an agreement soon. And Daudt thinks legislators will come out on top.

“Yes,” said Daudt. “Absolutely.”

Governor Dayton's office declined to comment.



