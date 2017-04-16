Lineup is in for 'Music in the Zoo'

Courtesy: suemclean.com

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - Music fans should be impressed with the lineup for the 25th anniversary of "Music in the Zoo" at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley.

The big and eclectic list of acts includes Buddy Guy, Indigo Girls, Steve Earle, Pat Benatar, Ziggy Marley, Five for Fighting and the BoDeans.

For the full list click here.

Tickets go on sale online Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m.

All shows take place on the Sue McLean stage at the Minnesota Zoo's Weesner Family Amphitheater.

© 2017 KARE-TV